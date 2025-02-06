Recently, news broke that the Los Angeles Rams were looking to trade star wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, which began when the team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Kupp has long been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, winning a championship with the Rams in 2021-22, but Los Angeles has since seen the rise of Puka Nacua, which may have negated the need for Kupp's hefty contract.

One person who is not on board with the decision to trade Kupp is Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who recently took to The Morning After podcast to relay her concerns (per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team).

“My husband wants to win. … Trading away a Cooper Kupp? I’m confused because we were one play away from going to the NFC Championship. I have to be the dog in this situation—I want the respect for him that he deserves. I love the city of L.A. With that being said … I love an adventure,” said Stafford.

With those last remarks, it seems that Stafford may be hinting that she'd like to see her husband request a trade away from the Rams as well. However, as of yet, there's been no indication that that will actually come to pass.

A bizarre situation

The rise of Puka Nacua has caused some to speculate on whether a Cooper Kupp trade could be on the horizon for the Rams, who have made the playoffs two times since their Super Bowl winning season in 2021-22.

Kupp isn't quite the player he was during that campaign but is still among the better wide receivers in the league and figures to have a wide array of suitors on the trade market this offseason.

Meanwhile, Matthew Stafford figures to be in the twilight years of his career but showed down the stretch of this season that he still has plenty left in the tank, adding to his impressive playoff resume with a home win over the Minnesota Vikings.

In any case, it remains to be seen just how quickly the Rams will look to move Kupp.