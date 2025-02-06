ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams made it clear they intend to trade veteran wideout Cooper Kupp this offseason. Kupp has spent his entire eight-year career with the Rams, helping the team win Super Bowl LVI. Now he’ll have a new home starting next season.

While Kupp could help a number of receiver needy teams, the current betting favorites to land the wideout are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, who are both at +500, per PFF Fantasy & Betting on X. The Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are just behind them at +600 odds to trade for Kupp.

The Rams originally attempted to move the All-Pro during the 2024 season, putting Kupp on the trade block at the deadline. However, LA heated up after a slow start and ultimately kept Kupp while going on an impressive run. The Rams finished 10-7, winning the NFC West. The team then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kupp had a remarkable 2021 season with the Rams. He led the league with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns that year and was named Super Bowl MVP as well as Offensive Player of the Year.

The Rams are serious about trading Cooper Kupp

Kupp has been slowed by injuries of late though, missing 18 games over the last three seasons. But he’s still productive when on the field. In 2024, he set the NFL record with 625 receptions in his first 100 games.

While Kupp can certainly be a valuable piece for a number of offenses, the Rams could take on $7.5 million of his 2025 salary in an effort to make him a more attractive trade target. That move would drop his salary to a very reasonable $12.5 million for next season instead of a potentially prohibitive $20 million.

The Steelers clearly have a need at receiver, as the team had no option opposite George Pickens in 2024. And Kupp could make sense for the Steelers, particularly if the team chooses to move forward with Justin Fields at quarterback. Kupp could add some much needed veteran leadership on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bengals might also be in the market for a wideout if the team fails to re-sign Tee Higgins. Cincinnati needs to decide if it will pay both Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins this offseason. Although the most recent buzz indicates the Bengals will hold on to Higgins, it might be too much for the team to handle, considering Trey Hendrickson is also lobbying for a new contract. If Higgins does sign elsewhere, Kupp would be a nice addition opposite Chase. And, although he doesn’t want to leave the Rams, having Joe Burrow as your quarterback is a pretty good deal for Kupp.