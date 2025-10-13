The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 5 by taking down the Baltimore Ravens on the road on Sunday, 17-3.

However, the victory over Baltimore came with a cost, with LA star wide receiver Puka Nacua exiting the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He managed to get back on the field in the second half, but didn't do much. He only had two catches on three targets for 37 receiving yards.

The injury appears serious enough to put his availability for Week 7's showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London up in the air at the moment.

Article Continues Below

“Rams WR Puka Nacua suffered a sprained ankle Sunday that puts him in doubt for Sunday’s game against the #Jaguars in London, sources tell me and@RapSheet. The team has a bye after the Jacksonville game, so it’s looking like a few weeks before Nacua is back on the field,” said Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network via a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

More to come.