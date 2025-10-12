The Los Angeles Rams put together a masterpiece of a defensive game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. Los Angeles also had an epic performance from linebacker Nate Landman. Landman had a record-setting day for the squad.

“Landman set the franchise record for the most tackles in a single game in franchise history (17). Since 1994, only four other Rams have recorded 16 or more tackles in a single game: James Laurinaitis (2009 vs. Cardinals), Alec Ogletree (2015 vs. Commanders), Mark Barron (2015 vs. Browns), and Keith Lyle (1995 vs. Saints),” the Rams posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Landman had eight tackles in the first half alone. That was a career-high for him in the first half of an NFL game, per the team. He certainly set the tone for the Los Angeles defense.

The Rams move to 4-2 on the season, after defeating Baltimore 17-3.

Rams hope to win another Super Bowl

Los Angeles hopes to return to the postseason, with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way. Stafford already won a Super Bowl with the franchise back in 2022.

It has been an up and down season for the team so far. Los Angeles has done well offensively even in their losses, scoring 26 in a defeat to Philadelphia. In an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams still managed 23 points.

The Rams defense has been an issue. That wasn't the case though on Sunday. Los Angeles' defense put together arguably their best performance of the year against the Ravens. Baltimore averaged just 3.9 yards per play. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is out hurt, and it appears the squad has not been able to figure out how best to replace him.

Landman has been on fire recently for the Rams. He posted 14 tackles for the Rams in their last game, against the 49ers. The linebacker now has 31 total tackles in his last two games, after his performance against Baltimore Sunday.

The Rams play next on Sunday October 19, against the Jacksonville Jaguars.