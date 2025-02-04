The Los Angeles Rams will follow the neighboring Lakers in pulling off a major trade. Except Monday's trade news sparked a hilarious reaction from Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Cooper Kupp announced on social media that he's on his way out. This means the Rams are officially shopping their Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player. And Kupp's post comes approximately 48 hours after the Lakers lured Luka Doncic in a massive NBA trade.

Speaking of that league, Nacua's response to the news was one left in a confused and hilarious tone.

“So I thought it was just the NBA trade season,” Nacua shared on his X page.

Looks like Nacua will soon witness another earth-rattling trade involving an L.A. team. Except its his own.

Why Rams are moving on from Cooper Kupp

Kupp has a major money dilemma on his hands — helping spark the trade idea.

Kupp is due to carry a $29.7 million cap hit for 2025. He also has $22.6 million in dead cap according to Spotrac. He once signed a mega three-year, $80.1 million deal after his epic Super Bowl performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. That championship winning season also saw Kupp lead the league in all three major receiving categories of receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Kupp, however, hasn't matched his '21 production since then. Injuries hit Kupp since then, and has shown trouble to finish out a complete regular season. He missed the remainder of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. Kupp then suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, is now used to Nacua becoming the WR1. Nacua delivered a breakout 106-catch season in his rookie year of 2023. Nacua followed with a 79-catch campaign this past season as he led another Rams playoff run.

Now, Nacua is officially bracing to lead the WR room heading into 2025. The Rams will soon pull off the next big L.A. trade, except for the NFL.