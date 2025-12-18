The Los Angeles Rams continued their winning ways over the weekend with a comeback home win over the Detroit Lions. It was another epic game for wide receiver Puka Nacua, who snagged nine receptions from Matthew Stafford for 181 yards in the win.

Recently, Nacua appeared on a live stream conducted by internet personality Adin Ross, and made a controversial claim about concussions during his time there.

“I also believe that concussions are all in your head,” said Nacua, per NFL Reddit.

Dr. Nacua, however, did confirm that he believes that ACL tears are legitimate.

Nacua himself has spent some time in the concussion protocol this season, and some fans might be wondering if he should once again be placed there after these latest comments.

Nacua's claims will certainly cause a PR headache for the NFL front office, which has been for years trying to appear as if they are just as concerned as anyone else about the prevalence of head injuries in the league.

Still, when he's not making questionable comments off the field, Nacua has been arguably the best receiver in the NFL this year for the Rams, constantly torching opposing defenses and making incredible grabs despite defensive backs' best efforts to deter him.

He's been a big part of the reason why the Rams are currently in great position to secure the number one overall seed in the NFC, and why Matthew Stafford has a legit chance to grab his first NFL MVP award this season.

Up next for the Rams is a huge divisional showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on the road on Thursday evening. That game is slated to kick off at 8:15 pm ET from the Pacific Northwest.

The result could go a long way in determining who will be crowned NFC West champions at the end of the season.