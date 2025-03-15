Home is where the heart is. Even though Cooper Kupp is inextricably linked with the Los Angeles Rams and has built lasting bonds with the organization and community, his roots lie in Washington. So, when the organization that drafted him in 2017 informed the fan-favorite wide receiver that it was time to part ways, he pounced at the chance to return to the Evergreen State.

Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, two days after being released, and is now approximately three hours away from his hometown of Yakima. He also played four years at Eastern Washington University, so this is surely a powerful homecoming for the former All-Pro, his family and all those who witnessed the early stages of his football journey.

But for many Rams fans, it is hugely unsettling to see the franchise great join an NFC West foe. Conflicted emotions are pouring out following this big news.

Rams fans express their feelings about Cooper Kupp-Seahawks union

“Despite all of the love I have for Coop, we all hope he is indeed washed… right?” @BenTheRam11 posted on X. “Need your takes on this. Are you still rooting for him?” Others are putting their Kupp fanhood on pause until he decides to ride off into the sunset.

“Yea…the Cooper Kupp jersey may go away until he retires now,” @ZacMaier commented. “I could handle him going to AFC and maybe staying in the NFC, but the Seahawks…just barely better than the 49ers.” There are those who are making a clean break from the man, treating him like the divisional rival he will be for the next few seasons.

“Cooper Kupp to the Seahawks is like when your ex gets with someone uglier than you,” @shanteezyntonic said. Ouch. Though, it is not easy for everyone to forget what the 31-year-old gave to the Rams in his eight seasons with the team.

Kupp's legacy in LA

Kupp amassed the third-most catches (634) and receiving touchdowns (57) in franchise history and ranks fourth with 7,776 receiving yards. Wearing different colors should not diminish his legacy, particularly because he wanted to keep wearing the royal blue and yellow.

And one cannot forget the supreme role he played in the championship 2021-22 season. Kupp recorded 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, claiming the wide receiver triple crown and earning Offensive Player of the Year honors. That motor kept running into the playoffs, however. In fact, he somehow shifted into another gear. Kupp scored six touchdowns in the playoffs, including two in Super Bowl 56 to earn the game's MVP award. His sensational campaign is on the shortlist for greatest WR years of all-time.

And so, it is quite hard to say goodbye, let alone see him head to the Emerald City. Some fans cannot help but feel a little bothered by how this once wonderful marriage ended.

“Going from Matthew Stafford to Sam Darnold as your QB is certainly a choice, then again it's not like Kupp had much of one, and I do understand him wanting to play in his home state,” @starblade125 posted. “It's still stupid that we basically shoved him out the door after everything he's done for us.”

The fan base has several months to come to terms with this jarring change before Cooper Kupp faces the Los Angeles Rams for the first time in his career.