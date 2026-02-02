The Los Angeles Rams mapped out their future with Sean McVay. But they need another piece to fall into place. And the Matthew Stafford retirement buzz got no clarity from Sean McVay, according to a post on X by Nate Atkins.

Sean McVay on whether Matthew Stafford will be his QB next season:

“If that’s something he wants to do.”

He said he’s hopeful but wants to give Stafford the space to make the right decision for him.”

The Rams made it to the NFC Championship Game, with Stafford playing his usual dominant role. He threw for 4,707 yards with an NFL-best 46 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions.

Rams want Matthew Stafford back at QB in 2026

Make no mistake about it. The Rams are a Super Bowl contender with Stafford under center. Without him, there are questions as to whether the Rams are even a playoff team. Sean McVay said he understands the importance of Stafford’s return and isn’t rushing things, according to NFL.com.

“He deserves as much time as he needs,” McVay said. “We spend a lot of time together. I'm hopeful, but with respect to him, (we) haven't set any sort of timetable. I don't get the sense he wants to let it drag on either, and then we'll just kind of see how he's feeling.

“I'm keeping my fingers crossed, like you guys, that he wants to still play.”

Right now, the Rams’ backup play is Jimmy Garoppolo. And they certainly don’t want to sail into the 2026 season with him as their starter.

The Rams could find their answer in the NFL Draft. They have two first-round picks. But it’s not a deep year for the quarterback position.

As for Stafford’s viewpoint, he’s taking his time, according to the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray via Sports Illustrated.

“It’ll be a lot that goes into it,” Stafford said. “It’s a physical, a mental, and emotional decision, a personal and a family decision as well. So, we’ll figure all that kind of stuff out with some time.”