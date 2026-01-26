The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl hopes ended devastatingly on Sunday night, falling 31-27 to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship at Lumen Field. For Davante Adams, the loss was not just another playoff defeat — it was yet another missed chance to reach the Super Bowl, a goal that has continued to elude him throughout his decorated NFL career.

In the aftermath of the game, Adams struggled to hold back tears while speaking with reporters in the locker room. Pausing frequently to collect himself, the veteran wide receiver made it clear the emotions were still raw.

“It’s tough to focus on that right now. So it’s a tough moment that we’re in right now,” said Adams, via Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune. “So, just process the emotions of this and then worry about that. I mean, obviously, I love this team, love what this team is about and the fight that we had all year. It just sucks to come up short.”

Davante Adams is emotional after losing the NFC Championship Game in Seattle. Adams is now 0-5 in conference championship games. pic.twitter.com/9bAYkGZYAn — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 26, 2026

The quote came after reporters asked Adams about the future and what lies ahead for the Rams following the narrow defeat. Earlier, when initially questioned about the loss itself, Adams summed up his feelings with a single word.

Sunday’s loss marked the fifth time Adams has been eliminated in a conference championship game, extending a painful pattern in a career otherwise filled with accolades. Despite the defeat, Adams delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, finishing with four catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. He also led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns this year, reinforcing his value as one of the league’s most dangerous red-zone threats.

Still, the night carried added weight given how close the Rams came. Seattle built multiple second-half leads, and while Los Angeles mounted late pushes, they could never fully erase the gap. The loss also continued a frustrating trend for Adams.

Adams remains under contract with the Rams for one more season and has publicly stated he is not considering retirement. While the pain of this loss will linger, his production suggests he still has plenty left to offer. As the Rams enter the offseason, Adams’ leadership and resilience may once again become central as Los Angeles sets its sights on another run — and another chance to finally break through.