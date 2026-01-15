The Los Angeles Rams need all the help they can get before this weekend's playoff matchup. Los Angeles is traveling to Chicago for a Divisional Round matchup with a trip to the NFC title game on the line. Perhaps the Rams will get some assistance from one of Ben Johnson's biggest rivals ahead of this huge playoff game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay would not reveal much when asked if Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is helping LA ahead of this weekend's game.

“What would you guess? No, you know what — we watch the tape, we do our work, and Matt is a very close friend of mine,” McVay said on Wednesday per Rams Wire's Mike Masala.

There are a few reasons why McVay joked about LaFleur giving the Rams some help.

Matt LaFleur's brother, Mike LaFleur, is the current offensive coordinator in Los Angeles. That connection, on top of being friends with McVay, gives LaFleur a close relationship with the Rams.

There's also the fact that Green Bay and Chicago's rivalry has been turned up a notch this season. When the Bears hired Johnson, he made it clear that he will enjoy his wins over LaFleur's Packers.

Realistically, LaFleur is not helping out another team during the playoffs. But he will almost certainly be cheering for the Rams this weekend.

Sean McVay admits that Caleb Williams will be a “nightmare” for Rams to defend

The Rams could use some extra preparation before this weekend's playoff game.

McVay admitted on Monday that Bears QB Caleb Williams will be a “nightmare” for the Rams' defense to defend against.

“Just playmaking ability,” McVay said when asked about Williams. “His ability to be able to make plays within the pocket, drive the ball to all parts of the field, but then be able to extend plays [and] keep his eyes down the field and be able to make unbelievable throws off platform or create with his legs.”

McVay also explained that Williams has helped instill belief in the Bears, which could be a factor in their ability to pull off fourth-quarter comebacks this season.

Hopefully the Rams can blow out the Bears and eliminate the possibility of a huge upset in the playoffs.

Rams at Bears kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday.