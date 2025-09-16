The Los Angeles Rams are off to a flying start in 2025. After beating the Tennessee Titans 33-19, they now sit at 2-0 and look like legitimate contenders. Week 3, however, brings their first real test: a showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams are unbeaten, but the Eagles stirred controversy in their victory over the Chiefs when they ran their signature ”Tush Push” without being flagged for false starts. Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged that conversations with the league office could be coming, as the play has become nearly unstoppable and may prove pivotal this weekend.

Sean McVay also revealed he had his own unexpected injury in the Titans game. Speaking on his ”Coach McVay Show,” the 39-year-old coach admitted he tore his plantar fascia during the victory. ”Foot's good. I did tear my plantar fascia, so yeah. Well, that's a good thing, because I guess it allows you to heal a little faster,” McVay said.

He joked that if fans see him with a ”cool limp” on the sideline, it's only because he's adding some extra swag. Though dramatic in the moment, the coach emphasized that it's not a big deal since he's not on the field, only calling plays from the sideline.

The plantar fascia is a thick tissue that runs along the sole. McVay didn't say if he would need a boot or brace, but the injury underscores just how active and mobile he's been throughout his coaching career.

A former wide receiver at Miami of Ohio, McVay has built a reputation for sprinting toward referees or even celebrating in the end zone with his players. His energy is part of what makes the Rams tick, and his willingness to laugh at himself helps, too.

That energy was on full display in Week 2, when Los Angeles roared back after trailing 13-10 at halftime. Puka Nacua broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown on fourth-and-one, Davante Adams notched his first 100-yard game as a Ram, and Matthew Stafford found his rhythm in the second half.

The defense also came alive, holding Tennessee to six points after the break and piling up sacks against rookie Cam Ward. Performances like that explain why the Super Bowl chatter is already starting in Los Angeles.