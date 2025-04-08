The Los Angeles Rams under-used one weapon last season and took a big chance on another for the 2025 campaign. But they still have the same aging quarterback. However, head coach Sean McVay poured cold water on the rumor of picking a quarterback for the future in the NFL Draft.

Stafford is 37 years old, but McVay said he hasn’t spent a lot of time looking at quarterbacks in his pre-draft preparation, according to Sports Illustrated. But would they still draft one?

“I think that's I think that's unlikely,” McVay said. “I’ll be honest with you, I haven't done a whole lot of work on the quarterbacks. I feel really good about where our quarterback room is, even though we're not naive to the fact that Matthew hopefully got a couple more years that he wants to play.”

Rams HC Sean McVay satisfied at QB

There had been a time when having Stafford on a roster meant that position wouldn’t be discussed in the draft. But after 16 seasons and taking the pounding of 502 sacks, Stafford’s gray-beard status changes the conversation. At least it would seem that way.

“He’s also (earned) the right to be able to say, after this year, hey, I'm gonna, I'm gonna go ahead and hang them up,” McVay said. “But I'm hopeful that that's not the case. But I haven't done enough work to really have an educated opinion on that. That's not (somewhere) that I would see us going.”

However, keep in the mind that McVay wouldn’t share the Rams’ draft strategy ahead of the event. They pick at No. 26 overall, and may hope that teams would pass on trading up in front of them to get a quarterback. If other teams think the Rams are safe, they might not pull the trade trigger. And that might open the door for the Rams making a surprise pick.

The main players in question would be Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders. Both could early, but there’s a chance either could be available when the Rams pick. Given the age of Stafford, it’s hard to imagine the Rams passing on one of those two players if they’re still around at No. 29. Stafford has hinted at retirement before each of the last two seasons. So how much longer will he be around?

Not preparing for the eventual departure of Stafford would seem like a rather sizable mistake for the Rams organization.