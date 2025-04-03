The Los Angeles Rams are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The team is coming off of a narrow divisional round playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and has already made some major moves this offseason by releasing Cooper Kupp and signing Davante Adams.

Recently, Mike Sando of The Athletic reported on how some executives around the league are skeptical of Adams' fit in Los Angeles.

“Davante is a little better separator (than Kupp), but there has been a dropoff in his ability to get consistently open,” one exec said.

Sando also noted that executives “also wondered how Adams would fit in McVay’s scheme, which often puts receivers in condensed sets and features them as blockers,” potentially evolving in the same way Larry Fitzgerald did later in his career.

“Larry was willing to get rugged, block, do some dirty work over the middle,” another exec said, casting doubt as to whether or not Adams would be able to succeed in that role.

A big move for the Rams

It's been made clear over the last two years that Puka Nacua is the new number one receiver for the Rams moving forward, but that still didn't make it any less surprising when the team announced their intention to release Kupp.

By signing Adams, the Rams give themselves a veteran wide receiver who is still more than capable of making big plays down the field, even if he isn't quite the athlete that he was during his prime days with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams most recently suited up for the New York Jets, once again hauling in passes from Aaron Rodgers just as he did during his time in Green Bay.

Adams will now team up with another veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who proved that he still has quite a bit left in the tank by helping the Rams turn around their season in 2024-25.

In any case, the Rams will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway toward the end of the month.