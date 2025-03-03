Ahead of Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 3, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp announced that the team had informed him that they plan to trade him in the offseason. The 31-year-old wideout has yet to be dealt, but that could change with NFL free agency and the draft looming.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay opened up about Kupp's presence in LA over the years. During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” McVay revealed just how much of an impact the former Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP means to him and the organization.

“Cooper Kupp has had a massive impact on my life. I'm a better person because of him, and we've been [through] a lot together. His legacy is cemented as a Ram, and he's gonna do a great job wherever his next stop is.”

Kupp was drafted by the Rams in 2017, the same year the franchise hired McVay as head coach. The two have been together since the beginning, competing in two Super Bowls and winning one.

The best season for Kupp statistically came in the 2021 season when LA ended up winning a title over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. That year, the veteran wideout recorded 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns. All are career highs for Kupp, and he led the league in all three categories, earning him the triple crown.

Kupp's future in the league hangs in the balance as the Rams will negotiate trade talks throughout the offseason. After finishing the 2024 season with 67 receptions, 710 yards, and six touchdowns, LA hopes to receive something in return to improve the roster elsewhere.

Although that may be true, there are some injury concerns regarding the star wide receiver. Kupp has missed a total of 19 regular season games since the 2022 season. Former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was recently traded to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round draft pick. So that's a possible indication of what the Rams will get in a potential deal with Kupp.