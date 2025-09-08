The Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay escaped 14-9 against the Houston Texans Sunday. But are feeling the effects of that brutal victory. The injuries are mounting up for L.A. nearly 24 hours later — including for two Matthew Stafford protectors.

ESPN Rams insider Sarah Barshop provided the first update on this pivotal Rams starter.

“Sean McVay said OL Kevin Dotson has a lateral ankle sprain and is week-to-week with the injury,” Barshop posted on X involving the star guard.

Then Rams insider for The Athletic Nate Atkins added one more key ailment L.A. is dealing with.

“Rams G Steve Avila is also week-to-week with an ankle sprain. He did check back into yesterday’s game,” Atkins said on X.

Avila is also a swing lineman who's started at center before. But that's already two key injuries on the offensive line.

Rams dealing with early ailments from Texans game

Sunday's showcase at SoFi Stadium displayed field brutality. McVay admitted after the game the Rams embrace that style and needed to pivot toward that identity to prevail.

But Puka Nacua spilled blood during the game. The Rams wide receiver needed to be evaluated for a concussion during the first half.

Nacua bled above his right eyelid and needed immediate stitches and a bandage. He even took a massive shoulder hit inside the Houston 10-yard line after returning from getting stitched up. Yet stayed in the game and caught a team-high 10 passes for 130 yards.

But Nacua wasn't the only key Rams target to go down. Reserve tight end Colby Parkinson suffered his own injury. The veteran sustained a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. His status ahead of Week 2 is in jeopardy.

If Parkinson can't go, it'll likely mean a heavier dosage of snaps for rookie Terrence Ferguson. The second rounder didn't catch a pass against Houston. Meanwhile, backup TE Davis Allen caught the lone Stafford touchdown pass on a 13-yard connection.