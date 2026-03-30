Recently, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, accused of biting a woman and making antisemitic comments at a New Year's Eve party. This came after previous backlash for performing an antisemitic dance, as well as getting fined for his comments about league officials, during a live stream.

Now, Rams head coach Sean McVay has spoken out about the star wide receiver's off the field troubles.

“I trust this kid's heart. Love him. Put your arm around him, want to continue to help him grow. And really get all the appropriate facts before I rush to judgment,” said McVay, per Adam Grosbard of the LA Daily News on X, formerly Twitter.

McVay also spoke on Nacua's eligibility for an extension.

“The play on the field is amazing. And then with what the play has dictated and determined, there's a responsibility in terms of representing all things. He knows that. We are hopeful that he's a Ram for a really long time,” he said.

The Rams are certainly hoping that Nacua's off-field concerns are a blip on the radar that he is able to learn from and put behind him. A lawsuit regarding the alleged biting incident is expected to proceed in court, per Cameron Da Silva of RamWire.

On the field, Nacua has established himself as one of the NFL's top wide receivers and an integral part of what the Rams want to do on offense. It remains to be seen how any of the controversy will, if at all, affect his contract negotiations.