The ‘Tush Push' that has been popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years was a hot topic this past week, with the NFL tabling a discussion on potentially banning the play, and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is for banning the play, spoke on the discussions he had with Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

“Sean [McDermott] and I have talked about this a little bit, just on the competition committee,” Sean McVay said, via Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. “Some of the pushback is about health and safety risks, and Howie made a great point about the fact that, hey, there's other plays, well, why is that any different than a normal sneak, some of the short yardage and goal-line situations? I said, it's a very valid point, and then I did acknowledge the fact that I didn't like the optics [of the play], even though I know I sound like a hater, wanting it out, because you guys [the Eagles] do it better than anybody else. And they were telling me that I was a hater for that.”

Both McVay and McDermott seemingly are for getting rid of the play, with McDermott citing health reasons, despite there not being much information on that. McDermott emphasized that he is trying to do what is best for the game.

“You've got two or three passionate guys, coaches that, and in this case, Howie the GM, that are sharing their thoughts,” Sean McDermott said, via Kahler. “All three of us are about doing what's best for the game.”

The Eagles and head coaches who previously worked under Nick Sirianni have come out in support of keeping the play. McVay with the Rams and McDermott with the Bills are two of the reported 16 in favor of banning the play, but there are more votes required to push that through. It will be interesting to see what happens with the Tush Push for the 2025 season and beyond.