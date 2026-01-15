The Los Angeles Rams will embrace inclement snowy conditions in Chicago on Sunday night. Sean McVay isn't just preparing his team for the frigid contest versus the Bears, though. He's bracing potentially losing a trio of assistants to head coaching jobs.

The famed “McVay Tree” looks ready to get plucked again during this hiring cycle. Passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is on the Pittsburgh Steelers radar. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula and and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur are also on league coaching radars.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Thursday if Scheelhaase's meetings will overlap the upcoming Bears game. All his interviews are set for Friday, per Fowler. The Steelers session is on that day — but Scheelhaase also will talk to the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Shula will interview Friday too for the Steelers, according to Rams insider Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News. Pittsburgh plans to talk with LaFleur too, Grosbard adds.

Is Sean McVay tapping into past assistant to prepare for Bears?

One former McVay offensive coordinator knows Sunday's foe well.

But has McVay leaned into this ex-assistant?

Matt LaFleur coached under McVay before taking over the Green Bay Packers. McVay gave a humorous response when asked if he's tapping into LaFleur to prepare for the Ben Johnson-led Bears.

“What would you guess? No, you know what — we watch the tape, we do our work, and Matt is a very close friend of mine,” McVay told reporters on Wednesday.

Then again, McVay has another LaFleur on his staff in the Packers coach's younger brother. Perhaps by 2026 the Rams OC will be leading his own team out.

McVay has watched countless of past assistants like the Packers head coach become successful in the league. Names like Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) and Kevin O'Connell (Minnesota Vikings) have guided their own playoff runs.