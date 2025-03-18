The Los Angeles Rams have had an eventful offseason. They almost lost Matthew Stafford but agreed to a new contract with the quarterback. The move the Rams did make was cutting Cooper Kupp and signing Davante Adams to play beside Puka Nacua. General manager Les Snead explained the move on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

“Davante just brings a skill set to our table,” Snead said, “It’s the next iteration of what we want to do as Sean and his staff work through where we’ve been, where we’re trying to go, what we’re trying to accomplish, how you adjust to the league, how the league is adjusting to you. The enemy has a say sometimes and Sean and his staff is always trying to stay ahead of that.”

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in Rams history in 2021, leading the team to a Super Bowl. He has not cracked 1,000 yards in any of the three seasons since, signifying his decline. Moving on from him is defensible but giving a multi-year deal to Adams, who is six months older, is what raised eyebrows.

The Rams have a top receiver in Puka Nacua and could draft another to develop behind Adams. But cutting salary was important for this season and that is what they did in losing Kupp.

The Rams offense should take a step forward this year

Losing Kupp is tough to overcome, especially when he stays in the NFC West. If he and Sam Darnold build a solid connection, the Seahawks could be a sneaky playoff team this season. But the Rams had issues on offense they are resolving this offseason. And with a new offensive line and a faster start to the year, LA could be the team to watch in the NFC.

The Rams had an abysmal offensive line last season and have already added to it. Coleman Shelton, a center previously with the Chicago Bears, signed a two-year deal with LA. He spent the first five years of his career with the Rams and should compete for their center and guard jobs.

They also traded Jonah Jackson to the Bears for a sixth-round pick after he struggled last year. The Rams are most likely going to draft offensive linemen with their highest picks in April which will help their team.

The Rams were close to upsetting the Eagles and potentially making the Super Bowl. Their switch from Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams will only help their offense.