While the Los Angeles Rams have been connected to Jaxson Dart before in regards to many mock drafts, more ESPN draft analysts see the fit. Even though one mock draft has Shedeur Sanders going to the Rams, it could be unlikely he falls to the No. 26 pick, but the Ole Miss quarterback could very well be.

In the latest ESPN column that tackled the latest buzz around the league and the draft, they asked, “What percentage chance would you put on Jaxson Dart going in Round 1, and which team makes the most sense?” and started with Jordan Reid. The analyst would have a high percentage chance and even say that Los Angeles is the “best-case scenario for him.”

“75%. Dart's stock has continued to rise since the Senior Bowl,” Reid said. “He's the third-best QB on my board, and with Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders likely going in the first six picks, there will be plenty of Day 1 landing spots for Dart. I've heard he's actually the second-best QB on some teams' boards. That bodes well for his first-round potential. Pairing Dart with Rams coach Sean McVay and allowing him to sit and develop behind Matthew Stafford for multiple seasons in L.A. would be the best-case scenario for him.”

Last season for the Rebels in his senior year, he threw for 4,279 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards with three scores.

Rams seen as an ‘obvious fit' for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart

While the Rams prepare for the NFL Draft, they could pick Dart as being their quarterback of the future which was even briefly mentioned by other ESPN analyst Field Yates.

“90%. My mindset remains that two of the first three picks are likely to be quarterbacks, with the Titans zeroed in on Ward and the Giants still needing a young signal-caller — most likely Sanders,” Yates said. “Dart could start right away with a team such as the Steelers (No. 21), and the Saints (No. 9) or Rams (No. 26) might view him as an eventual starter.”

It also seems that Dart has a pretty good chance to be taken in the first round, likely after Cam Ward and Sanders, with analyst Matt Miller also citing Los Angeles as an “obvious fit for his service.”

“95%. I'm with Jordan and Field. I think it's really likely Dart goes in Round 1,” Miller said. “In my talks with scouts this past week, the expectation is that his predraft process has been too successful for him to get past the first 32 picks. The three teams Field mentioned — the Steelers, Saints and Rams — are all obvious fits for his services. The only thing that would prevent him from getting picked in Round 1 is if Sanders fell to Pittsburgh at pick No. 21 overall, which in turn could push Dart down the board. But I really don't see that happening.”

At any rate, the Rams will stick with Matthew Stafford for now under head coach Sean McVay and while they want to win now, drafting Dart could be an effective way of planning for the future.