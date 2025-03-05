The Los Angeles Rams are cleaning house ahead of 2025 NFL free agency. Los Angeles already sent away Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears. The Rams then made a subsequent change after — this one involving a past Jim Thorpe Award winner.

L.A. has decided to part ways with Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, on Wednesday afternoon. Tomlinson now will go on waivers and will become free to sign elsewhere. Schefter added context behind the move after speaking with Tomlinson's agent.

“His agent Kevin Conner said it was ‘a mutual decision' to give Tre a fresh start. ‘We would like to thank Les Snead and Sean McVay for working collaboratively with us to make this happen,'” Schefter shared.

Tomlinson becomes the first defensive change for the Rams, and he's not expected to be the last either. John Johnson III and Ahkello Witherspoon are free agents. But Tomlinson lasted only two seasons with the Rams.

Jim Thorpe Award winner once became an intriguing Rams pick

Despite his diminutive 5-foot-8 frame, Tomlinson drew hefty praise ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The nephew of NFL Hall of Fame running back LaDanian Tomlinson delivered a decorated career at TCU. The defensive back Tomlinson earned First Team All-American honors in 2022. He swiped away a nation-best 15 pass deflections to earn the honor.

Tomlinson also grabbed three interceptions and a career-best 50 tackles (including 40 solo) for the Horned Frogs. He emerged as the face of the TCU defense during its surprise run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

He eventually wowed a lot of NFL Draft experts and scouts with his combine workout. Tomlinson blazed a 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash and leaped to an impressive 39″ vertical jump even despite being less than six-feet tall. Tomlinson also delivered an 11′ broad jump.

The Rams grabbed him in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft. Many across the league envisioned Tomlinson as a strong fit for the Rams, especially as they attempted to replace Jalen Ramsey. The Super Bowl-winning CB himself praised the selection and sent Tomlinson well wishes on social media after the pick got made.

Tomlinson, however, struggled to earn any action on the field for the Rams. The 24-year-old didn't record any regular season action this past season.