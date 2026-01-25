On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game, with the winner moving on to the Super Bowl in San Francisco. The Rams got to this point thanks to a thrilling overtime win over the Chicago Bears in the divisional round, with Matthew Stafford leading a game-winning drive in the extra period.

Many expect that Stafford will be named the NFL's MVP in a couple of weeks, and recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network broke down the future Hall of Famer's outlook on next season.

“He is going to be 38 years old next month, coming soon, playing at an MVP level, but of course, given his age, you have to wonder what comes next for Matthew Stafford. My understanding is that Stafford has told people close to him that he does believe he has some good football left, telling them no matter what, he wants to be back next year,” said Rapoport in a video posted to his account on X, formerly Twitter.

It may seem like a distant memory now, but prior to this season, there was some question as to whether or not Stafford would be able to play at all in 2025 as injury concerns continued to pile up.

However, Stafford has certainly answered those questions in resounding fashion, leading the Rams to the playoffs once again and establishing himself as the frontrunner for the league MVP award, with the only real competition being New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who will also be competing in his conference's title game on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if the way the Rams' season plays out over the next few weeks will have any influence on Stafford's outlook on the future.

The Rams and Seahawks are slated to kick off on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET.