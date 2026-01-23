In the NFL playoffs, every week brings a new challenge, but for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, the upcoming NFC Championship game marks the end of a truly bizarre statistical anomaly.

Since taking the reins in Los Angeles, McVay has coached in 15 postseason games. Incredibly, every single one of those matchups has been against a different franchise.

That streak officially dies this Sunday when the Rams travel to Lumen Field to face the Seattle Seahawks. It will be the first time in McVay’s illustrious career that he faces a playoff opponent for a second time, following the Rams' 30-20 Wild Card victory over Seattle back in 2020.

The matchup couldn't be more enticing. These NFC West rivals split their regular-season series by a combined margin of just one point. In their meeting in Week 16, the Seahawks pulled off a stunning 38-37 overtime comeback.

In that thriller, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford went nuclear, throwing for a season-high 457 yards and three touchdowns, while Puka Nacua hauled in 12 catches for a massive 225 yards and two scores.

The Rams earned their spot in this weekend's title game after a gritty 20-17 overtime win against the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round. Despite the offense struggling to a season-low 35.1% success rate, the defense stepped up with three interceptions of Caleb Williams, including a diving pick by Kam Curl that set up Harrison Mevis for the game-winning 42-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are firing on all cylinders after a 41-6 demolition of the San Francisco 49ers. Running back Kenneth Walker III has been unstoppable, leading a ground game that has posted four consecutive games with over 160 rushing yards.

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, McVay will need more than just a unique opponent to advance; he'll need a plan to stop a Seattle team that seems to have his number in close games.