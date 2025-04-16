The Los Angeles Rams came very close to the NFC Championship during the 2024 playoffs. Now the Rams are set to make another deep playoff push during the 2025 season. Los Angeles can give themselves an even better chance by nailing the 2025 NFL Draft. One NFL analyst believes the Rams could make a big move during the first round.

ESPN's Ben Solak presented an argument for why the Rams may trade down during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“With no pick in Round 2, whatever position the Rams fail to address in Round 1 must be addressed with their late Day 2 picks, which is why a trade-down from No. 26 seems so appetizing,” Solak wrote on Wednesday. “If both [Jahdae] Barron and [Jihaad] Campbell are off the board, I'd strongly expect L.A. to move off the pick.”

Solak explained that while LA has eight picks during the 2025 NFL Draft, their best pick after the first round is 90th overall. That would give the Rams only one shot at adding a talented player during the first two rounds of the draft.

Solak noted that the Rams' biggest needs are linebacker and cornerback.

He highlighted Trey Amos, Maxwell Hairston, and Jahdae Barron as tempting options for the Rams at cornerback. Solak suggested Carson Schwesinger and Jihaad Campbell at linebacker.

Any of those players could become immediate contributors on a depleted Rams defense.

Could the Rams draft a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Solak also mentioned that LA might look to the future and draft a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Rams agreed to a restructured contract with QB Matthew Stafford this offseason. However, Stafford will enter the 2025 season at 37 years old, so there is no time like the present for LA to plan for the future.

Solak presented a few options who could be available during day three of the draft.

“[Stafford's] still 37, and there's no exciting young quarterback on the Rams' roster behind him,” Solak wrote. “Kyle McCord (Syracuse) has the right play style to pair with Puka Nacua (read: he will throw anything, no matter how covered the guy is).”

Stafford will still be the starter in 2025, but it could be smart for LA to invest in a developmental quarterback for the future.

It will be fascinating to see how the Rams approach the 2025 NFL Draft next week.