Quarterback Cam Ward's NFL debut with the Tennessee Titans ended in a 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Looking solely at the box score, Ward didn't light the league on fire to begin his NFL tenure.

Overall, he completed 12-of-28 passes for 112 scoreless yards. Ward wasn't able to gain any yards in the run game. And while the Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, Ward failed to live up to the No. 1 overall pick hype.

Still, the Titans nor the league will be giving up on the rookie after his first game. Furthermore, one NFL coordinator thinks Ward actually put together some impressive tape in his debut, via Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“I think he is super talented and will have a great year,” the coordinator said. “When he had time, he was accurate with unquestionable poise for a young QB. Athletic enough to stay alive to make off-script plays down the field. He is aggressive for a young guy, which will surprise lots of teams.”

Titans make too many mistakes in Cam Ward debut

Tennessee is eager to see improvement from their quarterback. Even if the Titans aren't competing for the playoffs, the development of Ward will be crucial for any future success. While the rookie struggled in Week 1, his team didn't do him any favors.

As a whole, Tennessee was called for 13 penalties, losing 131 yards. The Titans only gained 133 total yards of offense. Ward was sacked sick times and saw his receivers drop a number of crucial passes. It wasn't the cleanest of games from Brian Callahan's squad.

But Week 2 presents a new opportunity. Ward and company will be taking on a Los Angeles Rams squad looking to stay undefeated on the season. It'll be another difficult test with Los Angeles having a ferocious defense. But at least Ward now understands what the speed of the NFL game is like.

If the Titans continue playing how they did in Week 1, it'll be a long season in Tennessee. All eyes will be on Ward to see how he bounces back against the Rams.