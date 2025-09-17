The Miami Dolphins have stumbled out of the gate, opening the season with two straight losses that have put Miami head coach Mike McDaniel under sharp scrutiny. Frustrations from Dolphins fans are loud, but a leaked message from inside the locker room suggests players still believe in their coach.

According to one player, McDaniel urged his team to stay present and control what it can, saying that records mean nothing and the only focus should be on beating Buffalo. That sentiment shows McDaniel trying to keep his team centered even as the noise around him grows. A banner flew over Hard Rock Stadium calling for the firing of McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier before the team’s home opener. Boos echoed in the stadium after a sloppy finish in the 33-27 loss to New England.

McDaniel dismissed concerns about job security, saying that worrying about his future would prevent him from doing his job. He admitted, however, that game management and communication breakdowns in crunch time were unacceptable. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa echoed that frustration, pointing to confusion in personnel and play calls during the final minutes.

Mike McDaniel still has the Dolphins' locker room buy-in

Players have publicly defended McDaniel, insisting that responsibility for execution lies on the field. Linebacker Chop Robinson said the players, not the coach, were at fault for mistakes, while left tackle Patrick Paul praised McDaniel as a leader who instills confidence.

Still, the Dolphins' defense has been porous, surrendering 30-plus points in each of their first two games for just the second time in team history. The struggles have amplified doubts about Miami’s ability to compete in a division ruled by Buffalo, which has dominated the rivalry under coach Sean McDermott.

McDaniel has built a reputation as a players’ coach with innovative schemes and an offbeat personality, but the goodwill from a strong early tenure has faded. The leak of his message shows that his words still resonate in the locker room. Whether that belief translates into a turnaround on the field will determine how long he remains in charge.