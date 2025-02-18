Braxton Berrios wasted no time celebrating Alix Earle’s latest milestone, cheering on his girlfriend after she revealed her return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, per TMZ. The TikTok sensation, who made history as the magazine’s first-ever digital cover star in 2024, announced Monday that she will grace the pages of the 2025 issue.

Alix Earle’s Big Reveal

Earle took to Instagram to break the news, offering fans a glimpse of what’s to come. In a video shot in Jamaica, she shed a robe to reveal a barely-there bikini, while a follow-up post showed her smoldering in a crochet swimsuit. SI Swim echoed the excitement, writing, “She turned transparency into influence, influence into impact. The evolution of @alix_earle continues.”

The 24-year-old joins an elite lineup for 2025, which includes WNBA star Cameron Brink, Olympic gymnasts Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles, and fellow NFL WAG Christen Goff. While the full spread won’t drop until May, Earle’s early previews have already set social media ablaze.

Berrios Shows His Support

Among the flood of congratulatory messages, one of the first to chime in was Berrios. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver proudly commented, “Let’s go!!” under her announcement, showing unwavering support for his girlfriend’s success.

The couple’s romance has been closely followed since they first linked up in early 2023. After months of speculation, they confirmed their relationship in June of that year and have been inseparable ever since. Whether packing on the PDA or traveling the world together—including a summer trip to Italy and the South of France—they haven’t shied away from sharing their love story.

Earle’s latest achievement marks another high point in her meteoric rise. With a massive online following and growing influence beyond social media, her second Sports Illustrated feature only cements her status as one of today’s most talked-about personalities. And with Berrios cheering her on every step of the way, the power couple’s spotlight isn’t dimming anytime soon.