Miami Dolphins fans haven't had a lot to cheer for this season amid a 1-6 start, but CBS's Melanie Collins gave a promising update during the team's game in Atlanta against the Falcons.

According to Collins on the broadcast, the Dolphins are showing “no signs of being checked out” despite being off to a 1-6 start, via David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

That played out on the field, as the Dolphins played one of their most impressive games of the season to get a 34-10 win over the Falcons.

Reports had come out earlier in the week that head coach Mike McDaniel hasn't yet lost the locker room. Those reports appear to be true as the Dolphins are engaged, focused and vibrant on the sideline despite having the team's worst start to a season since 2019 when the team started 0-7.

It's not all over for the Dolphins. If they can string a run of wins together to finish out the season, then it is still possible for them to make the playoffs in an AFC that is weaker than in past years.

Can Mike McDaniel keep his job?

Much has been made this season on the hot seat of McDaniel. With Brian Callahan out as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, many are saying that either McDaniel or Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is next up to be fired.

If McDaniel can lead the Dolphins to a respectable second half of the season, then it is possible that he can survive and advance to his fifth season in South Beach.

McDaniel, an offensive-minded head coach, has not seen a good year from what some consider the best aspect of the team's roster: the passing offense. Of course, the loss of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has hurt, but quarterback Tua Tagavailoa has seen a down year in pretty much all aspects. His ten interceptions entering Sunday lead the entire NFL, already three more than he had all of last year. His 42.8 QBR so far this year is also the worst of his career.