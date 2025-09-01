Arguably no offensive line in the NFL has more pressure on it entering this upcoming season than the Miami Dolphins', who are tasked with protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at all costs. Tagovailoa's concussion scares once again became a concern at one point last year, and for a time, it appeared that the former Alabama star's football career could be in jeopardy.

Recently, Dolphins center Aaron Brewer was named a team captain in only his second season in Miami, and spoke on that honor.

“It means a lot, man. I'm just thankful for the guys. They believe in me,” said Brewer, per Dave Furones of the Sun Sentinel on X, formerly Twitter. “Just coming from where I came from, the journey that I've had, it's just huge. I just thank God that I've got this opportunity and that I'm here and able to lead the team to where we're trying to go.”

Brewer was also asked if he thinks the Dolphins can have the best offensive line in the NFL this year.

“Why not us?” he responded.

Brewer was a stalwart of the Dolphins' offensive line a season ago, a unit that mostly did a solid job of protecting Tagovailoa after he returned from his most recent concussion.

A big year for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are still looking for their first real taste of prolonged success under head coach Mike McDaniel. There have been moments of greatness, to be sure, including the red-hot start to the 2023 season in which Miami broke numerous franchise and NFL records for their high octane offense.

However, the Dolphins ended up flaming out in the Wild Card round that year vs the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs and missed the playoffs altogether in 2024, at least in some part due to Tagovailoa's extended absence.

The Dolphins made some big moves this offseason, including bringing in star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a move that sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey back to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In any case, the Dolphins are slated to kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Indianapolis Colts on September 7 at 1:00 PM ET.