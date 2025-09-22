The Miami Dolphins have had a brutal start to their season, falling to 0-3 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. But as they prepare to get back on track in Week 4 against the New York Jets, the Dolphins will be getting some extra reinforcements.

Tight end Darren Waller is set to make his Miami debut in Week 4, which will take place on Monday Night Football, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Head coach Mike McDaniel did confirm that Waller will be on a snap count, pitching in on situational opportunities.

The tight end is working his way back from a hip injury he suffered right before the start of the season. He had already missed all of training camp getting back into football shape, Waller saw his Dolphins debut even further. At least his three weeks away from the gridiron seems to have gotten him mostly past his hip ailment.

Working on a snap count, Waller won't be on the field enough to make a consistent impact in Week 4. But if the Dolphins need the chains moved or a big target in the red zone, perhaps the tight end's name is called. McDaniel will want to see exactly where he can use Waller. If he is able to come out of the game unscathed, the Dolphins will only use him in the offense more moving forward.

Still, Waller is a major wild card entering the 2025 campaign. He initially retired from the NFL, coming out of retirement only to play for the Dolphins. However, out of the league completely in 2024, it's fair to wonder how productive the tight end can still be.

Miami will get their first look in Week 4, if only for a handful of snaps. But with the Dolphins in need of a win, they'll hope Waller can at least provide an offensive spark.