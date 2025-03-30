Following a disappointing season for the Miami Dolphins, eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill has dropped hints about a potential trade. After six Pro Bowl seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, they traded him to the Dolphins, where his personal stats have only increased. Well, that was until the 2024 season, Hill's first year without a Pro Bowl. And with his name floated in offseason trade hypotheticals, he took to social media, firing off a few cryptic posts, per Ari Meirov on X.

Now, it's a bit surprising that Hill's production has gone up in Miami, considering he had a future Hall of Famer in Patrick Mahomes throwing to him before. But, as a focal point of an offense anchored in him, it's not all that surprising after looking under the surface.

Aside from his rookie season, when he made just one start, Hill has only fallen below 1,000 receiving yards twice: 2019 and 2024.

And after officially cracking the 30-year-old checkpoint, the eight-time Pro Bowler doesn't have much time in his NFL career left to waste with a team that's not contending for a Super Bowl. Given the Dolphins' 8-9 record in 2024, it's uncertain how close they are to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

However, after Hill's cryptic posts on X, fans went bananas. Most fans predicted where he's getting traded to, with the most frequently referenced teams being the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots.

“The Patriots have remained patient but have remained interested in acquiring another veteran WR for Drake Maye,” Justin Ramos wrote on X. “It looks like Tyreek Hill might be available for the right price. Your move, Eliot Wolf.”

Imagining Tyreek Hill playing in New England would be pretty fun, especially if the Patriots select Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft. And fans had their fun imagining such a possibility.

Drake Maye could be going from Kendrick Bourne, Ja'Lynn Polk, and DeMario Douglas, to a potential 2025 support cast of Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Hunter. Not only would that be one of the best receiver-room glow-ups in the 2025 NFL offseason, but they'd be one of the top trios in the league.

But, they're not the only team that could trade with the Dolphins for Tyreek Hill, and fans sent their hopes and prayers to X, hoping that it would somehow bring him to their favorite team.

“Tyreek Hill, you are a Packer,” Eli Berkovits of CBS Sports wrote on X.

If Jordan Love gets Hill on his offense, the Packers would finally have a proven No. 1 receiver, a move their starting running back believed was a need for Green Bay.

Now, while many fans focused on which team Hill was landing on, others roasted the eight-time Pro Bowler and his social media antics.

While Hill could just be trolling online — something he seems to enjoy in his off-time — fans made sure their voices were heard on social media, too.