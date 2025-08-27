The Miami Dolphins have had a frustrating last couple of seasons, first losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Wild Card round and then missing the playoffs altogether in 2024. Injury concerns have continued to mount for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as well as other key members of the Dolphins, and pressure is beginning to ratchet up for head coach Mike McDaniel to produce some real results.

A lot of the fanbase's criticism has been directed at general manager Chris Grier, who has constructed a roster that does have some glaring weaknesses. However, recently, Grier revealed an instance where one fan went way too far and personal with their vitriol.

“Dolphins GM Chris Grier says he’s gotten emails from fans — including one hoping his kids die of cancer,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

“To my face, people have been nice. I know there's people who are upset. … I’m frustrated. I understand it. I don’t take things personally,” said Grier.

This is the latest example in an alarming trend of fan behavior that crosses well over any established boundaries, displaying the confidence that social media gives people to make proclamations that they would never dream of saying in person.

A disturbing trend of fan behavior

Whether it was fans frequently spitting on players in the 2021 NBA playoffs or sending threats players way when they don't help them hit their parlays, fan behavior has clearly gone much too far over the last couple of years.

While Grier certainly has played a role in the Dolphins' misfortunes over the last few years, it's the front office's job to decide what his future should be with the franchise, not the fans' responsibility to personally direct threats and insults at him and his family in an attempt to voice their displeasure.

In the football realm, Grier will certainly be hoping for a healthy and productive year out of the Dolphins in 2025. They are set to kick off their upcoming season on September 7 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.