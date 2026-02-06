The Miami Dolphins’ organizational reset could soon extend to the quarterback position, as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said he would be “surprised” if Tua Tagovailoa remains with the franchise.

Miami has reshaped its leadership structure by hiring Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager and Jeff Hafley as head coach, signaling a new direction following a disappointing 2025 season. During an appearance earlier this week on The Jim Rome Show, Rapoport suggested those changes increase the likelihood of a trade involving Tagovailoa.

“I would be surprised if Tua was in Miami,” Rapoport said. “I think they could trade him, but they’re going to have to eat a lot of the contract to do — which is okay, they’re paying it anyways so might as well eat $30 million, what’s the difference?”

Tagovailoa, 27, completed his sixth NFL season in 2025, appearing in 14 games. He threw for 2,660 yards while completing 67.7 percent of his passes, totaling 20 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions. He was sacked 30 times and finished the season with a passer rating of 88.5 and a career-low 37.6 quarterback rating.

Financial considerations loom large in any potential move. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension in July 2024, and his cap hit is set to climb to $56.6 million for the 2026 season. Rapoport indicated Miami may need to absorb a significant portion of that contract to facilitate a trade, but suggested the cost may align with the franchise’s broader reset.

“I'd be surprised if Tua is in Miami.”@rapsheet weighs in on the Dolphins quarterback situation this offseason. pic.twitter.com/2gC6SWf81F — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 4, 2026

Rapoport questions Dolphins’ quarterback future amid potential Tua Tagovailoa trade

Rapoport also discussed Miami’s internal quarterback options and the possibility of further additions to the position.

“I’m curious with Quinn Ewers,” Rapoport said. “What we saw from him last year was kinda like, alright that’s a chill dude. Physically he looks way better than he did in college. It didn’t seem like it was too big for him, he wasn’t perfect but I was kinda like wondering if there’s something here. So, I would like to see more of him and we’re going to find out how much they believe in him.”

Ewers, 22, completed his rookie season with 622 passing yards on 66.3 percent completion. He threw three touchdowns and three interceptions, posting a passer rating of 85.5 and appearing in four games, including three starts.

Miami finished the 2025 season 7-10, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year. The result followed a stretch of inconsistency and fueled sweeping changes throughout the organization.

Article Continues Below

Rapoport further suggested Miami is likely to add another quarterback, with Malik Willis emerging as a potential target.

“They’re gonna sign another quarterback, but do they sign someone to start? Or do they sign someone to kinda compete with him?” Rapoport said. “Let’s say they go after Malik Willis, which is what a lot of people think — like who wins that?”

Malik Willis’ Packers ties stand out as Miami evaluates QB options

Willis carries strong ties to Miami’s new leadership group. Sullivan and Hafley both arrived from Green Bay, where Willis spent the 2025 season developing behind Jordan Love. That familiarity could play a role as the Dolphins reassess the position.

The 26-year-old former third-round pick appeared in four games for the Packers, primarily in relief duty. He completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns, finishing with a 145.5 passer rating and a 93.1 quarterback rating. As a runner, Willis added 123 yards on 22 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns, though he also recorded two fumbles, one of which was lost.

Willis’ dual-threat profile and prior development under Miami’s current decision-makers could make him a logical option if the Dolphins move forward with a trade involving Tagovailoa. Whether Miami views him as a potential starter or competition would likely depend on how aggressively the franchise pursues a full reset.

With new leadership in place and major financial decisions ahead, Tagovailoa’s future remains one of the central storylines of Miami’s offseason as the organization evaluates its next steps at quarterback.