The NFL witnessed Xavien Howard pull a stunner Wednesday. The four-time Pro Bowler Howard called it a career by retiring, leading to an immediate response from former Miami Dolphins teammate Jalen Ramsey.

The former Dolphins cornerback took to Instagram in paying tribute to his teammate. Ramsey made sure to give Howard his praise.

“LEGENDARY CAREER! Respect through the roof! much love,” Ramsey commented on Howard's post unveiling his retirement.

Howard claimed in his post that he's drawing closer to God, and “asking that he directs my path.” He added he enjoyed being a father including taking his children to school in 2024 — when he was an unsigned free agent.

Howard includes he's now prioritizing his faith over football as he transitions to a career without the NFL.

How ex-Dolphins CB Xavien Howard fared in final NFL game with Colts

Howard endured a rather forgettable performance on Sunday in Inglewood.

Facing the duo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, Howard surrendered a total of six catches his side for 96 yards. Nacua beat Howard on the nine-yard touchdown that tied the game up at 20-20.

Howard also never picked off a pass or swat one in a Colts uniform. But he delivered a litany of accolades with the Dolphins — even before teaming with Ramsey.

Howard is best known for leading the league in interceptions twice — grabbing seven in 2018 then 10 during the 2020 campaign. He also broke up 20 passes in '20, leading to All-Pro honors.

The 32-year-old walks away snatching 29 career picks with Miami. He was also five pass breakups away from 100 for his career. Howard compiled 342 tackles, 265 solo stops and eight tackles for a loss.

Johnathan Edwards and Charvarius Ward are the only active CBs left per the team depth chart released on Tuesday. Mekhi Blackmon and slot cornerback Kenny Moore II are two other options remaining. Jaylon Jones and Justin Walley remain on injured reserve.

Nine-year veteran Mike Hilton could get the call from the practice squad in the wake of Howard's decision.