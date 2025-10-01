The Los Angeles Rams have played well through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. LA is 3-1 and, just like last season, they're in a dog fight with the rest of the NFC West. Thankfully they have one of the NFL's best wide receivers, which gives them a huge advantage.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua won NFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 4, per NFL.com. He hauled in 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown against the Colts on Sunday.

Nacua is also the first player in NFL history to record at least 500 receiving yards in the first four games of two different seasons, per ESPN Research. He first accomplish the feat in 2023 when he had 501 receiving yards through four games.

Through four games in 2025, Nacua has 42 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown. He already has half of the production he had in 2024 and is pacing towards matching his electric rookie season.

It appears that Nacua has taken over for Cooper Kupp as Matthew Stafford's favorite target.

If Puka keeps playing at such a high level, there will be no stopping the Rams on offense.

Puka Nacua making an early case for Offensive Player of the Year

It is easy to make the case that Nacua is one of the best players in the NFL.

Not only is he one of the best wide receivers, but he could be in line for the coveted Offensive Player of the Year award.

In fact, there is already some movement in the betting markets that suggests this is a real possibility. As of Tuesday, Nacua had the best odds of any player (+260) to in Offensive Player of the Year on FanDuel.

At this point in the season, Puka only has a few players to worry about catching him. He is followed by Jonathan Taylor (+400), Bijan Robinson (+550), Christian McCaffrey (+650), Amon-Ra St. Brown (+1500), and James Cook (+1500).

The last time a wide receiver won Offensive Player of the Year was Justin Jefferson back in 2022.

Nacua will need to continue stacking great games if he wants to stay in that conversation. That starts with LA's next game in Week 5.

Next up for the Rams is a Thursday Night Football game against the 49ers.