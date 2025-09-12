The Miami Dolphins hope to bounce back from an ugly 33-8 Week 1 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in their next game against the New England Patriots. One of the team's top wide receivers, Jaylen Waddle, suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener, and his status has been up in the air for several days. On Friday, Waddle received some good news regarding his status for Week 2.

Reports indicate that Waddle, who is 26 years old, is no longer on the injury report, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Jaylen Waddle is expected to play, but Pelissero also reported that running back Jaylen Wright is considered doubtful with a knee injury.

“Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. New England. RB Jaylen Wright (knee) is officially doubtful.”

Article Continues Below

The former first-round pick sustained the shoulder injury during the Week 1 loss. Jaylen Waddle has been a top pass option for several years in Miami now, and that trend should continue. He'll aim for a bigger performance against the Patriots after only recording 30 receiving yards off four receptions.

Overall, Waddle hopes to right the ship soon after experiencing career lows last season. Despite playing in 15 of the available 17 games, Jaylen Waddle only recorded 58 receptions, 744 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. If he can get back on track, along with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and teammate Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins could certainly become a competitive team in the AFC East once again.

Until then, speculation grows around Mike McDaniel's job status in Miami. After beginning his tenure as head coach with a hot start, things have sort of fallen apart. The Dolphins can quiet the critics on Sunday if they manage to overcome a New England Patriots team that is in a rebuilding process itself. Their Week 2 contest kicks off on Sunday, September 14, at 1 p.m. EST.