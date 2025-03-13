The Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders are switching backfields, as Alexander Mattison has signed with the Dolphins. Earlier in the day, Raheem Mostert agreed to sign with the Raiders.

Mattison played in 14 games for the Raiders last season and started in seven of them, running for 42o yards and four touchdowns. In his entire career, Mattison has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on 716 attempts and 15 touchdowns. Before playing with the Raiders, Mattison spent four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and was mostly the RB2 behind Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings selected Mattison in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has been a quality back since entering the league.

Mattison will most likely be the RB2 for the Dolphins, with Devon Achane leading the way in the backfield. It looks like the Dolphins will most likely look the same on offense next season, with most of the core group returning. The Dolphins were expected to be a better team than they came out to be last season, but it was mostly because of injuries.

Tua Tagovailoa missed some of the season after dealing with another concussion, and there were thoughts that he would hang up his jersey after another hard hit. Tagovailoa returned, but it wasn't enough for the Dolphins to get into the playoffs.

There was also uncertainty at the end of the season if Tyreek Hill wanted to stay on the team beyond last season after his comments following the Dolphins' final game. All of that is now cleared up, and the Dolphins should have their core receiving group back with Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hopefully, the Dolphins are able to come back next season and start strong so they can get back in the playoffs. As free agency continues and the draft coming up next month, they have several ways to continue to get better.