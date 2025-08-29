The Miami Dolphins will be under a lot of pressure to win games in 2025. Mike McDaniel knows that his job could be on the line if the Dolphins have another middling season. Thankfully, the Dolphins should have one of their best players available for the season opener.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill participated in a limited capacity at Thursday's practice, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Hill is apparently on track to play in the team's regular-season opener against the Colts according to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. He added that Hill “looks great” despite his lengthy absence.

This is big news for a Dolphins team that needs to jump out to a hot start in 2025.

Hill missed much of the last three weeks of practice with an apparent oblique injury. The Dolphins have been cautious with Hill to prevent any further setbacks ahead of the regular season.

In other Dolphins injury news, running back Jaylen Wright will miss some time. Wright had a “small procedure” done on his lower leg that should keep him out for about a month.

The Dolphins also got safety Ashtyn Davis back from injury on Thursday.

Could the Dolphins trade Tyreek Hill during the 2025 NFL season?

Article Continues Below

Tyreek Hill has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason.

With Week 1 just around the corner, it feels extremely unlikely that Hill will be on the move anytime soon.

But could he still be traded during the 2025 season?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested that the Hill trade rumors will not go away. He noted that NFL teams have been quietly paying attention to the Dolphins and Hill throughout the offseason.

“I have talked to a few teams who are at least monitoring his future a little bit,” Fowler said on SportsCenter. “Could he be a potential trade target? Now, I know the Dolphins earlier this summer were telling teams, ‘No, we’re not trading Tyreek Hill.' But they just wonder, is he going to be available? It could be wishful thinking; maybe they want him to be available. But he’s a player, when I bring up to teams, ‘Hey, who is sort of a trade target you’re watching?’, they bring up Tyreek Hill. So, we’ll see. He’s a big option for Tua, that would be a major move if they did move away from him.”

These trade rumors could easily come back if the Dolphins struggle early in the 2025 season.

If Miami does not make a big leap forward, Hill could still be a trade target around the deadline. Regardless of how many wins the Dolphins have at the time.