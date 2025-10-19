It's been an ugly day for the Miami Dolphins as the team finds itself down 24-6 to the Cleveland Browns going into the final quarter. To make matters worse, it appears tight end Darren Waller was forced to exit early due to a pectoral injury.

Reports indicate that Waller, who is 33 years old, was quickly ruled out after suffering the injury, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The severity of the injury is currently unknown. However, it is bad enough that Miami nearly immediately ruled him out of the contest.

“Bad to worse: Dolphins TE Darren Waller has been ruled out with a pectoral injury.”

Waller ended the day with no receptions and failed to record a single stat. The Browns' defense has been all over the Dolphins in this one, forcing two turnovers and three punts while also sacking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa twice before the start of the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins signed the nine-year tight end to a one-year, $2 million contract in the offseason. His deal also included $3 million worth of incentives. Darren Waller returned to the league after opting to retire after the 2023-24 season. He sat out the entire 2024-25 campaign before returning this year with Miami.

He's actually been a bright spot this season despite the team's obvious woes. Sunday's contest against the Browns was Waller's fourth appearance with Miami. In the four games he has played for the Dolphins, the veteran tight end has recorded 10 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins will likely reveal more updates in the coming days. If Waller is forced to miss some time, then Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are expected to play more.