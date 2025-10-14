The arrow is pointing up for the New York Giants after the team upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. The Giants future appears bright with the rookie duo of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. But New York may regret how it handled Darren Waller.

The Pro Bowl tight end retired from football after spending the 2023 season with the Giants. Waller returned to the NFL in 2025 and is reviving his career with the Miami Dolphins. But he recently explained that his usage with the Giants played a role in his decision to call it quits.

“The Giants did not have me technically playing fullback but that concept is usually built for fullback-type bodies. But I don’t really feel like I was being put in a position for what made me unique to shine,” Waller explained, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “I was filling through the B gap, hitting linebackers and running stick routes. And it’s like, you ain’t getting the best out of me doing that.”

Darren Waller makes comeback after retiring from Giants

Waller overcame the substance abuse issues that derailed his career early on. He rose to prominence with the then-Oakland Raiders, notching back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2019 and 2020. And he earned a Pro Bowl nod for his 107-catch, 1,196-yard, nine-touchdown 2020 season.

Article Continues Below

But injuries hindered the rest of Waller’s run with the Raiders and he was traded to the Giants in 2023. Waller missed five games with New York and recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Feeling he was miscast in the Giants’ offense, Waller decided to retire at the age of 31. He sat out the entire 2024 season before choosing to make a comeback. New York opted to trade the veteran tight end to Miami ahead of the 2025 campaign. The Giants received a sixth-round pick in the deal.

Waller has shined for the Dolphins since making his season debut in Week 4. He quickly established himself as a reliable red zone target for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, catching two touchdowns in his first game back. Waller has 10 receptions for 117 yards and four touchdowns in three games with Miami.

Waller will attempt to keep his scoring streak alive when the Dolphins visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. And the young Giants offense looks to build on momentum created by the win over the Eagles in a road date with the Denver Broncos.