The Miami Dolphins enter their Week 7 clash with the Cleveland Browns boosted by crucial reinforcements, while Cleveland contends with mounting injury setbacks and potential weather challenges at Huntington Bank Field.

Miami linebacker Tyrel Dodson has officially cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the team’s injury report on Saturday, clearing the path for his return to the starting lineup, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Dodson sustained the concussion during the Dolphins' October 5 loss to the Carolina Panthers and missed last week’s defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dodson’s presence will be pivotal, as last December, he led Miami to a 20–3 victory in Cleveland, logging 15 tackles, one interception, and a quarterback hit, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. This season, Dodson remains one of the Dolphins' most productive defenders, sitting second on the team in total tackles (46), second in sacks (2), and tied for the lead in tackles for loss (4).

In Dodson’s absence, K.J. Britt stepped in and led Miami in tackles against Los Angeles, but the return of the veteran linebacker strengthens a defense that thrives on communication and interior control. The only remaining injury concerns for the Dolphins include cornerback Storm Duck (ankle, questionable) and safety Elijah Campbell (quad, ruled out). To compensate, Miami elevated cornerback Kendall Sheffield and outside linebacker Quinton Bell from the practice squad.

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins will also rely heavily on their offensive balance, particularly if the forecasted high winds and heavy rain off Lake Erie limit the passing game.

Miami’s ground attack, powered by De’Von Achane, erupted last week against the Chargers as the second-year star rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard score, while amassing 150 total yards from scrimmage. Left tackle Patrick Paul, ranking among the NFL’s top five in pass block win rate and time-to-pressure, will face one of his most difficult assignments yet against Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett, who has four sacks in six games and averages 15 per season over the past four years.

The Browns, meanwhile, will be without tight end David Njoku (knee), while right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion) and rookie defensive lineman Mason Graham (knee) are questionable. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a left-handed Honolulu native like Tua Tagovailoa, will make his third start. Despite Gabriel’s clean record of zero turnovers on 89 pass attempts, the Browns are 0–2 in his starts and will need rookie running back Quinshon Judkins (383 yards, 2 TDs) to carry the offense.