The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins played a competitive game on Thursday Night. The Bills were the favorites, and almost every single fan assumed they would win; however, the game was much closer than expected.

Josh Allen is the best player in football right now. That is not a comparison many would argue at this moment. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are the two next best QBs, but they are not doing what Allen is doing as of late. Allen is coming off his first MVP season and is a betting favorite on almost every single sportsbook to repeat. He also just passed Mahomes as the fastest QB ever to reach 300 passing touchdowns and is the first player ever to reach the milestone of 200 passing TDs and 50 rushing TDs.

Allen has led the Bills to a 3-0 start, and with a win over the Baltimore Ravens already, the Bills may just win every game they play this season. They will play the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The good news is that all three of those games are at home.

At the end of the first half against Miami on Thursday, a controversial play occurred that many fans are unaware of, as the rule governing it is not widely known.

Let's take a look at what happened.

McDaniel said the Dolphins believe Josh Allen fumbled on this play but he also heard a whistle and he didn't want to throw a tantrum but he will be talking to the league about it https://t.co/KcHpW1g48Q — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 19, 2025

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel will speak to the league about the play, and he definitely has the right to do so.

However, McDaniel won't get far with it. The NFL can correct the statistics however they like, but Allen, despite fumbling the ball, gave himself up at the time he recovered it. He was also shown kneeling twice. The NFL will always protect the QB, that won't change.