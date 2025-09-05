The Miami Dolphins have their share of injury concerns, including their tight end. However, head coach Mike McDaniel gave a firm injury update on Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane, according to a post on X by Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane are “absolutely” on track to play Sunday vs the Colts, per McDaniel

That’s great news for Dolphins fans as they await Sunday’s season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Hill will try to play through oblique and calf injuries, while Achane battles a calf issue.

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ready to roll

It’s good news from a talent standpoint to have Hill on the field. But it’s also important because of the way things went for Hill in the offseason, according to Sports Illustrated.

“What can be said about any of our leaders and how they're communicating expectations, and then how people are more invested toward each other,” McDaniel said. “You can exemplify that by Tyreek Hill’s ownership of his job and his commitment to his teammates.

“So, as we kind of forecasted, that extra investment helps guys be a little more connected, specifically the way they need to be. So, yeah, there's been a lot of growth across the board.”

McDaniel said Hill and his teammates have shown growth.

“The standard is that you focus on that day and practice means something different to our guys now,” McDaniel said. “I think it's more meaningful. There's a closer intensity to that of a game, which is the whole point. And I think there, there's been growth from Tyreek and Tua to you know, our center with a rookie guard or a new person on our team, or you can talk to [Tyrel Dodson], and Jordan Brooks.

“There's a lot of connectivity in that in a team sport where 11 people are in charge of one result, it's super important that they're connected. And all the things that they've done, I think, have been positive.”