Mike McDaniel appears to be on the hot seat as the Miami Dolphins head coach due to their woeful start to the 2025 NFL season. However, NFL analyst Peter Schrager thought differently on when his time might come to a close if the struggles continue.

The Dolphins began the year 0-2, losing on the road to the Indianapolis Colts in blowout fashion. They later lost a home contest to the New England Patriots, a fellow division rival. With fans wanting better from the team, it is logical for many to point towards McDaniel's job security after several seasons.

Schrager reflected on the Dolphins' slow start to the season during Thursday's NFL on ESPN segment. With Miami facing the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, he gave his insight on whether the team should move on from McDaniel if they lose to another division rival.

“It might be that this is do or die. If he's fired, he's out, I don't get that sense, even if people in Miami it's like, it's a long season. They almost won last week, and you look at what they've got next week on the schedule, on this network, Monday Night Football, the great Dan Orlovsky in the booth. Jets vs Dolphins in Miami,” Schrager said.

“If you get blown out tonight, it's not good. And there will be people calling for McDaniel's head if you lose to the Jets in Week 4 and start the season off 0-4, losing on national TV two weeks in a row, losing to a Jets team that looks great on Sunday at home. That's when we start really talking about this. But I don't think a loss to the Bills, who are Super Bowl contenders, is gonna be the reason Mike McDaniel loses his job.”

“I don't think a loss to the Bills, who are Super Bowl contenders, is going to be the reason Mike McDaniel losses his job.” However, @PSchrags believes if the Dolphins lose to the Jets the situation becomes more realistic 😬 pic.twitter.com/b26zwYjead — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 18, 2025

Article Continues Below

What lies ahead for Mike McDaniel, Dolphins

It's clear that Peter Schrager doesn't see the Dolphins sacking Mike McDaniel after the Bills game. However, he does think it will be inevitable if they fall to the Jets at home.

Miami can't afford to go 0-4, much less 0-3. The talent they possess on the roster gives them conversation to be in the playoff picture. But their first two games have exposed their weaknesses on both sides of the ball, putting McDaniel's job on the line.

Following their road matchup against the Bills on Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET, they will return home for their Week 5 contest. They face the Jets on Sept. 29 at 7:15 p.m. ET.