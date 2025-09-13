It already feels like the Miami Dolphins (0-1) are in must-win mode entering a Week 2 showdown with the New England Patriots. Following a humiliating performance on the road versus the Indianapolis Colts, they must show life against a team it consistently beats at home. The Fins had a players-only meeting to get themselves in the right frame of mind, but mentality is not enough. They are limping their way into Miami Gardens, with their offensive line in a highly vulnerable state.

Starting right tackle Austin Jackson is going on the injured reserve with a toe injury, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This brutal news comes just days after the Dolphins placed guard James Daniels on the IR due to a pectoral injury. An O-Line that was already unpredictable will now be woefully undermanned against a Patriots squad that sacked Geno Smith four times last Sunday. Miami will have to spend the rest of the weekend figuring out how it can protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins' season could get really bad really quick

Jackson has struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, having missed half of last season, and he will now have to play catch up once again. The more time he spends on the IR, the harder it will be to validate the first-round draft pick the Dolphins used on him in 2020. Ideally, Jackson will be able to rejoin the team in October and impose his will in the trenches. Miami cannot afford to wait, however. It must dig deep immediately and approach this game like its season is on the line.

That sentence does not sound hyperbolic. The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills next Thursday. A matchup in Highmark Stadium on a short week with an 0-2 record is not a great bounce-back spot. Desperation should already be spreading throughout this locker room. Players cannot panic, though.

New England clearly has its own problems to address after scoring only 13 points versus the Las Vegas Raiders and failing to contain the Geno Smith-led passing attack. An inactive Christian Gonzalez could enable the Dolphins to overcome their O-Line injuries and mount a respectable offensive showing. They still have the weapons to move the ball downfield. But are they still able to effectively wield them?

We may know the answer to that question by Sunday evening.