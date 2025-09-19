After Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the NFL's domestic violence investigation into wide receiver Tyreek Hill, ESPN's Stephen A Smith casually mentioned it amid a debate about a potential trade. Hill hasn't been officially charged with domestic violence. However, should the Dolphins part ways with the wide receiver ahead of a possible suspension?

Despite those concerns, Smith wonders if the Kansas City Chiefs should attempt to poach Hill from the Dolphins amid Miami's 0-3 start to the 2025 NFL season, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“Tyreek Hill has obviously had some issues, and we don’t need to get into all of that. But if you’re the Kansas City Chiefs, do you get him?” Smith said. “I’m just saying because you got people that will sit up there and say because of those off-field issues, don’t bring him, but I say bring him.”

Cam Newton says if he were in the Chiefs' front office, he'd attempt to make a deal for Hill.

“I’m just saying because you got people that will sit up there and say because of those off-field issues, don’t bring him,” Smith added. “But I say bring him.”

Without getting into the specifics of Hill's “off-field issues,” the First Take panel, including ESPN's Stephen A Smith and Ryan Clark, says controversy has followed Tyreek throughout his entire career, and that it shouldn't scare away the Chiefs.

“He’s had those issues his whole life,” Clark said. “The other part is this, though; you have to look at your locker room as a whole. What do you have to give up for a Tyreek Hill? They're not just going to give Tyreek Hill to you.”

Clark says he wouldn't give up Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy or Rashee Rice in a potential move for Hill, considering the two Kansas City receivers are younger and “easier to deal with.”

Article Continues Below

Amazon Prime reports on Tyreek Hill amid Dolphins' TNF game

NFL fans were shocked to see Amazon Prime do a sideline report on Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's domestic violence case during Week 3's Thursday Night Football. Hill's estranged wife claims eight domestic violence incidents, as the NFL continues its investigation into the matter.

During the game, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung revealed the NFL is investigating accusations of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill by his ex-wife.

Randomly coming from a break, Prime decided to have a sideline reporter talk about Tyreek Hill’s DV case that is being investigated 😳 Don’t know why we need to be talking about that right now, I understand it’s important, but lets keep that outside of the game. What you think? pic.twitter.com/noarymV6Ht — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 19, 2025

Hill's ex-wife alleges he was violent with her on eight separate occasions dating back to January 2024.