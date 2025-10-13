Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn't hold back while calling out teammates after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers, 37-29. While Tagovailoa, who threw three interceptions in Sunday's loss, did take responsibility for his errors, he also mentioned the rest of his team. Errors and missed opportunities eventually cost the Dolphins the game.

Tagovailoa couldn't believe how losing to the Chargers unfolded, he said, per Dolphins reporter David Furones.

“Shocked, I guess you can say. This is something that we've talked about collectively as a team, about being able to finish big games like this when we have the opportunity to win the game,” Tagovailoa said. “And it's not just one side of the ball — every phase. I've contributed with the turnovers. We've had some missed opportunities in teams, and we've had some missed opportunities on defense as well.

“But for us to go out there, have an opportunity to seal the game, and then, we don't allow that to happen — either way — last week, Carolina's offense, this week, you can look at it however you want.”

Tagovailoa is frustrated, knowing Sunday's loss isn't an accurate representation of the Dolphins' approach.

“That's just not the way we want to play football and establish what we've been talking about throughout OTAs, training camp, and even in our meetings,” Tagovailoa added. “It's frustrating, to say the least.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reacting to the heartbreaking loss to the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/yYdWI59wDi — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 12, 2025

The Chargers improved to 4-2.

Tua Tagovailoa says Dolphins players are late or skip team meetings

Article Continues Below

While some Dolphins players commended their quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, the team's starting QB wasn't done spilling his frustration with the team. For Tagovailoa, issues extend beyond the field, as he addressed players who showed up late or skipped team meetings that led to Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

“I think it starts with the leadership and helping articulate that for the guys, and then what we’re expecting out of the guys,” Tagovailoa said. “We’re expecting this. Are we getting that? Are we not getting that? We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late, and guys not showing up to player-only meetings. There’s a lot that goes into that. Do we have to make this mandatory? Do we not have to make this mandatory?

“It's a lot of things of that nature that we gotta get cleaned up, and it starts with little things like that,” Tagovailoa concluded.

Tua Tagovailoa tells reporters that Dolphins players have been late and/or skipping players-only meetings in recent weeks. Eye-opening example of problems with 1-5 Miami Dolphins. Tua begins answer: “it starts with the leadership.” (H/T @MiamiDolphins). pic.twitter.com/qVbFLVLxAT — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 12, 2025

The Dolphins dropped to 1-5.