The Miami Dolphins had a lot of hope for the 2025 season with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa leading the way, but things quickly turned into a nightmare. The Dolphins started 2-6 on their way to missing the playoffs and firing McDaniel at season's end.

During the year, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a catastrophic knee injury during a game against the New York Jets. After an awkward fall, Hill dislocated his knee and missed the rest of the season.

Now, it looks like even his 2026 season may be in doubt while he recovers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

“It is unclear at this point when or even if Tyreek will be ready to play in 2026,” Pelissero said. “The health, plus his age of 32, the money would all point toward Tyreek, at least for now, being out in Miami.”

Hill played in just four games in 2025, including that Jets game, and caught 21 balls for 265 yards and a touchdown. The injury will likely accelerate his regression as he gets into his 30s, as he failed to reach the 1,000-yard mark even in a full 2024 season.

Before 2024, Hill was clearly one of the best players in the NFL at any position and was a big play waiting to happen at any given moment. Across the previous seven seasons (2017-23) with the Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill recorded six 1,000-yard seasons and reached double-digits in receiving touchdowns three times.

Now, whatever team Hill returns to in 2026 and beyond will be getting a diminished version of that, but still someone that can contribute on a regular basis within the offense. The Dolphins are also likely to move on from Tagovailoa this offseason under new head coach Jeff Hafley, so it would make sense for the team to let Hill go and start a full rebuild.

If Hill is able to get back healthy, he will still be a hot commodity on the open market or in a trade to a contending team in need of some help and some more explosiveness at wide receiver.