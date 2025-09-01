The Miami Dolphins pulled off what might be the most surprising move of the offseason. No, they didn't sign a big-name free agent. Rather, the Dolphins brought back an unlikely name from retirement: Darren Waller. A few years after his retirement, the former New York Giants tight end is lacing up his cleats again to play in the NFL.

That being said, coming back from a long hiatus is no easy task. Preparing for an NFL season takes a lot of work. It's worth wondering, then, how ready Waller will be after his extended break? It seems like the star will be ready in time for Week 1, according to recent reports.

“Dolphins RB De’Von Achane will practice today for 1st time since suffering a calf injury 3 weeks ago,” Cameron Wolfe reported. “HC Mike McDaniel says if Achane doesn’t have any setbacks he will play Sunday vs. Colts. Tyreek Hill (oblique) & Darren Waller (return to football) on track to play too.”

Waller was signed by the Dolphins this offseason. After his retirement a year ago, the tight end decided to return to the league. He cited a health scare as his reason for his retirement last year. It seems like the former Pro Bowler has put that issue behind him now and is ready to have one more shot in the league.

Waller last played in the NFL in 2023 for the Giants. He played in 12 games last season, recording 52 catches for 552 yards and one touchdown. Prior to that year, he played most of his career in Las Vegas, where he recorded a Pro Bowl appearance and two 1,000-yard seasons.

