The Miami Dolphins, enduring incessant criticism after an 0-2 start to the 2025-26 NFL season, had an opportunity to earn that elusive prime-time victory against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Any win was needed given the circumstances, but a Thursday Night Football triumph would have undoubtedly meant more to this franchise and fan base after years of flinching under the spotlight. Alas, missed opportunities once again befell the Fins, resulting in a 31-21 loss.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler was directly responsible for one of those lost chances. He committed a brutal roughing the punter penalty with 10:20 remaining in the game, denying his team a shot at breaking a 21-21 tie. The Bills advanced 15 yards and took advantage of the new life Miami had given them, as Allen linked up with Khalil Shakir for a 15-yard touchdown pass a few minutes later.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who executed in big spots despite finishing with only 4.3 yards per pass attempt, threw an interception on the ensuing drive. Buffalo sealed its 10 straight home win (and seventh overall) over Miami with a 48-yard field goal late. Obviously, there were multiple reasons why this group once again tasted defeat at the hands of its divisional foe, but Sieler's mistake undeniably swung momentum in the Bills' favor.

He took his lumps after the tough loss, owning his mistake in a room full of reporters. “I got to be better,” Sieler said, per The Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. “Can't make stupid errors like that. We got to learn from each and every play. Can't put ourselves in positions like that, and I can't do that. Obviously, I gotta learn how to work through the punt rush… and falling to the side.

“Like you said, not one play lies on the game, but it sure does feel pretty bad sometimes. God's got a plan, and we got to work through it. And we got to keep growing.”

Dolphins can gain confidence, even from a loss

Sieler, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract extension in August after recording 10 sacks in back-to-back seasons, finished Thursday's game with four solo tackles. He is still searching for his first sack of the campaign. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel explained what the 30-year-old was intending to do on the ill-fated play.

“McDaniel said the intent on the roughing the punter play was not to block the punt — it was to speed up the punter’s process with a bull rush,” ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques posted on X. “(Sieler) was a little too successful in that,” the fourth-year HC said. While it is hard to see a ray of light after losing yet another marquee matchup, which puts the team in a big 0-3 hole, the Dolphins did show impressive fight for much of this AFC East showdown.

Zach Sieler believes Miami can build on its gritty performance in Orchard Park and find a way to turn the season around. He should move forward with a Buffalo-sized chip on his shoulder.

“Obviously, there's plenty to clean up, but I think we're trending in the right direction and we just got to right the ship and go on a run.” The Dolphins return to Hard Rock Stadium in Week 4 to face the New York Jets (0-2).